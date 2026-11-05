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Exed Ed Roundup: IMD Launches Risk & Resilience Initiative For Boardrooms
By Kristy Bleizeffer,4 days ago
IMD LAUNCHES INITIATIVE ON BOARDROOM RISK AND RESILIENCE. IMD has launched the Hoffmann Risk and Resilience Initiative to help boards and senior executives incorporate sustainability into corporate governance. A grant from Swiss business leader André Hoffmann funds the work. Florian Hoos, IMD professor of sustainability and accounting, leads the...