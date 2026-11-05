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Crisp fall weather returns to the MOV heading towards the weekend
By Jason Leveille,8 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The cold front has passed through the Mid-Ohio Valley, and we’re cooling off through the rest of the week. Overnight tonight, temperatures will dive into the upper 40s under mostly clear skies. However, clouds will return heading into Friday. While we will only see the low, possibly mid 60s on Friday, with the potential for a few brief showers Friday afternoon-evening. This will come with another cold front, that will send temperatures a little further down heading into the weekend.