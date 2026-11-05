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Virtual event: Women Mayors Network
6 days ago
Join us on November 18 from 1–2 p.m. CST for a virtual Women Mayors Network meeting featuring Mayor Barbara Buffaloe of Columbia, Missouri. Mayor Buffaloe will share insights on balancing multiple leadership roles while navigating the criticism that often comes with being a visible leader. The meeting will also include time to reconnect with fellow mayors and a real-time peer consultancy session, where participants will work alongside Mayor Buffaloe to explore solutions to a current challenge facing her city. We hope you can join us!