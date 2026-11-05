undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Madison County Young Professionals invests in Madison County future leaders
By Jessica Wilkinson,7 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ellis Wise, Ron Dixon, and Jamie Lake visited Today at 11 with information about the Madison County Young Professionals. Membership is a benefit of being a member of the Madison Country Business League and Foundation. For more information, visit madisoncountybusinessleague.com. Want more WLBT news in your...