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'Matlock' Officially Won't Return in 2026
By Denis Kimathi,8 days ago
Matlock is the kind of show that makes TV executives happy in a stressful, competitive business. Although inspired by a beloved show (which could lead to blowback), the series carved out its own identity and won everyone over with its premise and strong performances by Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and others. Matlock was a hit by multiple metrics, first earning critical acclaim, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 93% score. The legal drama was a ratings hit for CBS right off the bat, attracting millions of viewers.