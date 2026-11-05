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PHOTOS: Investigators ask for help identifying person of interest in deadly youth football game shooting
By First Alert 4 Staff,8 days ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (First Alert 4) - The Major Case Squad has released photos of a person of interest in the deadly shooting at a youth football game in Madison, Illinois. The shooting happened on Sunday at Madison Senior High School during a youth football league championship game. It claimed the life of 64-year-old Steve A. Smith.