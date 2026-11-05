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KATSEYE Postpones Arena Dates in Chicago and Detroit
8 days ago
KATSEYE postpones scheduled concerts at the United Center in Chicago and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit following illness, keeping member health as top priority. Multiple outlets report that KATSEYE has postponed tour performances across major midwestern venues, shifting scheduled arena dates including stops at the United Center in Chicago and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The global girl group, formed through the high-profile partnership between HYBE and Geffen on Dream Academy, faced immediate schedule adjustments in early November 2026. Live updates confirmed that the Detroit date experienced a postponement shortly before showtime, followed by the rescheduling of the Chicago performance at the United Center. For a group built on synchronized execution and collective energy, stepping back to prioritize member well-being underscores the tight-knit reality of navigating arena-scale live music.