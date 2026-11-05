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Route 66 Stadium in Springfield undergoes first full field replacement in 23-year history
By KY3 Staff,8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following a milestone year marked by a stadium renaming, a team rebranding, and novel community events, Route 66 Stadium is receiving its first complete playing surface overhaul in more than two decades. Crews are currently replacing the natural grass surface at the downtown ballpark, marking the...
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