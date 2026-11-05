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How 5 Entrepreneurs Protect Their Energy and Avoid Burnout
By Rena Machani,6 days ago
How Do You Protect Your Energy As A Business Owner?. “Manage your energy, not your time, and build your workload around your actual capacity. As business owners and mothers, we think we can do it all. We can–just not at the same time. Stop ‘firefighting’ and start triaging effort versus value so you can pivot when life happens. Everything feels urgent, so eventually, you’ll disappoint someone. Just make sure that person isn’t you. Communicate early and take accountability, but don’t let the stress of it ruin your day.”