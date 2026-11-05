undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jay Hardaway wins House District 71 over Diana Luna
By KACU,5 days ago
Hardaway gathered with local Republicans at the Taylor County Republican Headquarters Tuesday night, where he shared his gratitude for the votes and his desire to get to work. Hardaway said that although he’s excited about the results, he has a lot of work to do before he steps into office in January. He said he wants to continue to hear from the voters in House District 71 so he can better serve them.