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Branson begins annual Veterans Homecoming Week with ceremonies, memorial exhibits
By KY3 Staff,8 days ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson’s annual Veterans Homecoming Week kicked off Thursday, opening a multi-day series of commemorative ceremonies, live entertainment, and veteran appreciation gatherings leading up to Veterans Day. The festivities launched with the annual Kickoff Show at the Americana Theatre, offering free admission to military veterans, active-duty...
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