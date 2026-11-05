undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Abilene voters approve collective bargaining, binding arbitration for firefighters
By KACU,4 days ago
Abilene firefighters will soon be back at the bargaining table after voters approved both fire department measures on Tuesday's ballot. Proposition A passed with 73.8% of the vote, 21,657 to 7,690. Proposition B passed with 79.1%, 22,324 to 5,889, according to unofficial results from the Taylor County Elections Office. The two measures had the widest margins of any contested race or measure on the ballot, with Prop B first and Prop A second.