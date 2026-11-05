undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marc Brackett on Building Emotional Intelligence With RULER
By Joel Swenson,7 days ago
Mark Brackett, Ph.D., is a professor at the Child Studies Center at Yale University and the founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence (YCEI). The YCEI conducts research on the science of emotions and emotional intelligence and develops ways to teach these skills to children and adults. Since it was founded in 2013, the YCEI has helped over 5 million children in over 5,000 schools worldwide develop their emotional-intelligence skills.