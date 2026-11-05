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‘Stardust,’ an immersive space experience with live music, opens at Exploration Place
By Angela Smith,8 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — A new sensory performance combining live music and high-definition astronomy visuals is touching down in Wichita as Exploration Place welcomes “Stardust” to its Dome Theater. “Stardust: An Immersive Live Experience” pairs live, improvised musical compositions with 360-degree, 4K space projections on the planetarium...
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