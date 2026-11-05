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Sylvester Stallone Lays Down the Law in New ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Clip
By Adam Blevins,7 days ago
Taylor Sheridan has had another busy year so far, and it’s reached the point in 2026 that he’s already setting up projects to be released in 2027. Launching in the first few weeks of 2027 is the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown, the crime drama starring Jeremy Renner. Sheridan is also getting back into the business of making movies next year with his new Sicario-style crime thriller, F.A.S.T., which is scheduled to be released in May after being delayed from its original April launch spot.