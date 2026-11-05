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Anya Taylor-Joy’s 128-Minute Sci-Fi Thriller Is Officially One of Apple TV’s Biggest Movies Ever
By Adam Blevins,7 days ago
Anya Taylor-Joy has had a benchmark year in 2026 with new movies and TV shows, but she’s not done yet as she’s been tapped to star in one of the biggest sci-fi movies of the year. Taylor-Joy reprised her role as Princess Peach in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which was the first feature film of 2026 to reach $1 billion at the global box office. She also made her long-awaited return to TV in Lucky, the Apple TV crime thriller co-starring Timothy Olyphant that scored solid reviews from critics and fans throughout its first season. Taylor-Joy previously starred in one of the most-watched Netflix shows of all time in The Queen’s Gambit, and she returned to the platform in October to star opposite Chris Evans in Sacrifice. Taylor-Joy's future is also looking bright with roles in the imminent Dune: Part Three as well as the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.