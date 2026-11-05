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Richard Campbell
6 days ago
Richard J. Campbell, affectionately known as Rich or Dick, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 3, 2026. He was born on September 20, 1941, in Medford, Massachusetts, to William J. Campbell and Alicia L. (Mahoney) Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Norma Jean (Slayton); his children, Lynne (Pate) and her husband, Gary; Rob and his wife, Deb; and Beth (Grable) and her husband, Jordan; ten cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Cassie), Emily (Daniel), Molly (Peter), Corey, Kyle, Robbie, Julia, Zachary, Cameron, and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Renn, Campbell, and Reese. He is also survived by his brother, James Campbell, and his wife, Mary, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.