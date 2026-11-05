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George J. McMurtry Sr.
6 days ago
The State College, Penn State and Willow Valley communities lost a respected and valued member on Monday, November 2, 2026 with the passing of George James McMurtry, Sr. George defined the concept of servant centered leadership before books were written on how to impact groups with a thoughtful and considered approach to life’s daily challenges. His selfless and measured responses were worth the wait and those lucky enough to receive them, were always struck with how much common sense was peppered into the response.