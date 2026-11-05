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First Alert: Chilly weekend ahead with below average temperatures
By Eric Brill,7 days ago
A weak cold front is going to knock temperatures down a few degrees for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Afternoon high temperatures on Friday will climb into the middle 60s, which is near average, but is 5-10° cooler than Thursday. Another 5-10° will be lost from Friday to Saturday, which means there will be widespread 50s for afternoon highs during the front-half of the weekend.
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