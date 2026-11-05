undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
$847 Million Powerball Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in New Jersey! Here’s Where It Was Purchased
7 days ago
A New Jersey lottery player is waking up with a potentially life-changing fortune after purchasing the $847 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket!. The New Jersey Lottery confirmed Thursday that the winning ticket from Wednesday night’s November 4 drawing was sold at a Wegmans supermarket in Montvale, Bergen County. The jackpot...