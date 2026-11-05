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Center’s first Trunk or Treat draws a large crowd
By Joe Hendricks,5 days ago
The Center of Anna Maria Island held its inaugural Island Trunk or Treat Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The portion of Palm Avenue that runs alongside the athletic fields was jam-packed with Center members, community members and business owners who handed out treats to children and adults alike, while using their vehicles as Halloween-themed distribution points. Many treat-givers had to restock their supplies or watch their supplies dwindle because of the fantastic Friday evening attendance.