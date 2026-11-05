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Colorado’s night skies to feature ‘can’t miss celestial event,’ multiple meteor showers and a supermoon in November
By Ryan Spencer,7 days ago
With the end of daylight saving time, dusk comes sooner in November — and the nights will only grow longer as the height of winter approaches. But for Colorado astronomy guide Mark Laurin, the early darkness is welcome, because it means that stargazing can once again become an evening hobby that anyone can enjoy rather than a midnight indulgence only for night owls.
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