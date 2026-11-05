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With humor, heart and homunculi, 'Small Prophets' is a gentle marvel
4 days ago
This is FRESH AIR. The new television series "Small Prophets," which is streaming on Apple TV, is a British comedy fantasy about a man who hopes to find his long-missing girlfriend. To do so, he tries to call forth supernatural spirits whose visionary power can help him. Our critic-at-large, John Powers, says he was beguiled by this fresh, funny and humane series, which he whooshed right through, feeling sad when there were no more episodes to watch.