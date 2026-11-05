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Flooding keeps St. Lucie schools closed Friday
By For Hometown News newstc@hometownnewsmediagroup.com,6 days ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie Public Schools will remain closed Friday, Nov. 6, as flooding, impassable roads and power outages continue to affect the county. All schools and district locations will be closed, and athletics and after-school activities are canceled. Severe weather has left numerous roads, bus routes, bus stops and campus access points unsafe.