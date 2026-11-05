undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DPR Extends Public Comment Period on Fipronil Pet Product Risk Reduction Options
7 days ago
The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is extending the public comment period on proposed options to reduce environmental risks associated with flea and tick products containing fipronil, as well as the associated economic analysis. The extension provides an additional 60 days for interested parties to review the documents and submit comments.