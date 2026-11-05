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LISK LEADS LOCAL RUNNERS IN PICKERINGTON
By Anthony Hartwig,7 days ago
PICKERINGTON, OH – The road to the OHSAA Cross Country State Championships brought together some of the top Division III girls runners in Ohio, and Beaver Local and East Liverpool were among the programs represented at the regional championships in Pickerington. While neither school advanced a runner to the state meet, their athletes gained valuable experience competing against a loaded regional field.