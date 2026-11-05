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Planting (Pumpkin) Seeds of Curiosity at Penn Valley
6 days ago
Penn Valley Elementary School kindergarteners enjoyed a festive, fall-themed activity as they explored the wonderful world of pumpkins!. After discussing the many uses of this autumn staple, students rolled up their sleeves for a hands-on pumpkin investigation! From examining what pumpkins look like inside and out to estimating the number of seeds, taking measurements and recording their observations, these young learners combined science, math and a little autumn magic into one gourd-geous learning experience!
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