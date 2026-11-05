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THREE TEAMS GRIND OUT TRIPS TO STATE IN DIVISION IV
By Anthony Hartwig,7 days ago
BOARDMAN, OH – The Mahoning Valley and surrounding communities will be well represented at the OHSAA Cross Country State Championships after an impressive showing at the Division IV girls regional meet in Boardman. McDonald junior Naomi Sheesley captured the individual regional championship, while Maplewood, McDonald and Ashtabula St. John each secured team berths to the state meet. Springfield sophomore Alexandria Fiumara also punched her ticket with a top-10 individual finish.