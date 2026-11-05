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QUAKERS LOCK IN THEIR SPOT IN STATE
By Anthony Hartwig,7 days ago
BOARDMAN, OH – The road to the OHSAA Cross Country State Championships went through Boardman, and several area runners made sure their seasons would continue on Ohio’s biggest stage. Behind a balanced team performance led by sophomore Addison Hopple, Salem secured a sixth-place finish and a state championship berth, while seven additional runners from area programs earned individual qualifying spots at the Division III girls regional championship.
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