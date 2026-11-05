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BOARDMAN PASSES ON TO STATE
By Anthony Hartwig,7 days ago
BOARDMAN, OH – The road to the OHSAA Cross Country State Championships ran through a loaded Division II girls regional field, and Boardman made sure its season would continue for another week. Behind a strong seventh-place finish from senior Olivia Brady, the Spartans secured one of nine team qualifying spots, while Louisville freshman Hayden Meyer delivered a top-10 performance to earn an individual berth at the state meet.