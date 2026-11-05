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Saturday, November 7 | Copley Comedy Series Continues With Tim Benker, Mike Preston
3 days ago
The Copley Theatre in Aurora will continue its “Copley Comedy Series” on Saturday, November 7, with comedians Tim Benker and Steve Cochran. Show starts at 8pm. A Chicago comedy veteran, Tim Benker has performed stand-up from New York to Las Vegas, and has co-hosted morning radio shows in Las Vegas and Houston along the way. Tim recently performed the multi-media comedy shows “Men of a Certain Rage,” “The Four Fathers” and “The Idiot’s Guide to Fixing Stooopid.” Tim occasionally appears on the musical comedy stage as his alter-ego, “The Very Famous Lance Vegas.” Credits: Zanies Chicago; The Improv Chicago, LA, Las Vegas; The Funny Bones Chicago, St. Louis, Dayton; Catch a Rising Star Chicago, New York, Las Vegas.