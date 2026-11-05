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Forey Real Estate joins Century 21 Western Realty
By Emily Marek,5 days ago
The Forey Real Estate Team, led by broker Rose Forey, joined Century 21 Western Realty. The team previously operated as an independent brokerage. Forey is a real estate mentor with experience in residential and commercial real estate, including investment properties and specialized transactions. After building her career in corporate sales, Forey began working as a Realtor in 2017 and founded her brokerage shortly after.