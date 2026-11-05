undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort, Opens in Sun Valley, Idaho
7 days ago
In Brief: The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort, has opened in downtown Ketchum, Idaho, with 73 guest rooms, 12 penthouse residences and a rooftop observatory. The Observatory, A Viceroy Resort, has opened in downtown Ketchum, minutes from Bald Mountain. The property includes 73 guest rooms and suites, 12 single-level penthouse residences, dining venues, a rooftop observatory, a fitness center, a dipping pool and more than 4,500 square feet of meeting and event space.