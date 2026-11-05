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The Transformation of the Fitness Industry: Lessons from Hospitality - By Dr Valentina Clergue
7 days ago
In Brief: Dr. Valentina Clergue examines how the fitness industry's adoption of hospitality-inspired service models and guest-centric approaches is influencing hotel operators to enhance wellness offerings and adapt to evolving guest expectations. What if the future of fitness looks less like a gym and more like a hotel? Once designed...