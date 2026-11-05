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Maine Department of Transportation hosts Commissioning ceremony for first ever hybrid ferry
By Sam Miller,7 days ago
ROCKLAND -- For the first time in Maine Ferry Service history, the Department of Transportation has unveiled a ferry which pushes the boundaries of island transportation. "We are commissioning the first diesel-electric hybrid ferry in it's fleet," said Bill Geary, Director of Multimodo Services at the Department of Transportation. A...