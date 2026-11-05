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Navan Finds Business Travel Demand Is Set to Rise as Expense Friction Continues
7 days ago
In Brief: Business travel demand is expected to rise in 2027, but companies continue to face gaps between traveler needs and management priorities, with a survey of 1,752 travelers and corporate travel and finance managers finding broad support for business trips alongside continued reliance on manual expense work, disconnected systems, off-platform booking and human assistance during disruptions.