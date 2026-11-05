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European Tourism Recorded a 3% Increase in International Arrivals over the Summer Of 2026
7 days ago
In Brief: European tourism recorded a 3% increase in international arrivals over the summer of 2026, with the European Commission adopting a Sustainable Tourism Strategy to address resilience, seasonality, and emerging challenges such as rising costs, geopolitical instability, and climate-related disruptions. Tourism Growth and Shifting Patterns. According to the European...