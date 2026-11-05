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Why Celtics Are Not Ready to Compete for Title
By CLNS Media,7 days ago
On this episode, Gary Tanguay brings in the Athletic’s Jay King to fill in for Bob Ryan. Gary and Jay recap the Celtics’ 6-2 start to the season. What’s gone well? What hasn’t? Gary and Jay get into Jayson Tatum and Paul George’s impressive starts as well as the struggles of their supporting cast. Then they discuss whether this team is ready to compete for the title following their hot start to the season. Jay explains why Boston has a lot to prove following last season’s first-round exit to Philadelphia.