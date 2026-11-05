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Claude Gets Personal Finance—Anthony Pompliano Accuses Anthropic of Copying His Startup
By Jose Antonio Lanz,7 days ago
Claude's Personal Finance beta lets U.S. paid subscribers ask questions about balances and transactions across connected accounts. Anthony Pompliano accused Anthropic of fishing for Silvia's proprietary information months before the launch. Claude's access is read-only, and Anthropic says its finance hub contains no ads or sponsored recommendations. Anthropic launched a...