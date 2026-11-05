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Fact Check: Texas Governor's X Account Was NOT Suspended After Midterm Elections -- Account @GovAbbott Defunct Since 2025
7 days ago
Did X suspend the account of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after the 2026 midterm elections? No, that's not true: The X account in question, @GovAbbott, was suspended between Feb. 12 and March 8, 2025 -- not after the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm elections. The account appears to have been an official account of the Texas Governor's office at one time, with a gray checkmark and posts mirrored by the verified and still operational account of the Governor Abbott Press Office.
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