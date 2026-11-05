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Fact Check: NBC KornackiCam Result Does NOT Prove Fraud -- Talarico Briefly Shown With 91.9% of Tarrant County Votes
7 days ago
Does a result briefly showing James Talarico with over 91.9% of the votes in the U.S. Senate race in Tarrant County, Texas, during KornackiCam on NBC prove fraud? No, that's not true: The discrepancy appears to be a data entry error involving a missing digit in Ken Paxton's vote count that was immediately questioned on air and revised a few minutes later. There's no evidence that the incorrect numbers were part of any intentional effort to manipulate the election results.