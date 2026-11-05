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Fact Check: FAKE 2026 Map Shows Democrats Won 64 Senate Seats -- Their Total Will Be In The 50s
6 days ago
Does a real election map show Democrats won 64 Senate seats on Nov. 3, 2026? No, that's not true: The map is fabricated and does not represent the number of seats won by either party on Election Day 2026. At the time of publication, Democrats held 54 Senate seats, Republicans held 44, and two seats remained undecided, according to the Associated Press, but Democrats cannot reach 64 seats even if they win both remaining races.