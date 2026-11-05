undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Over $12.5 Million Raised to Support Creation of New Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for Marshfield Children’s Hospital
By Riley Hebert,3 days ago
-Thanks to the generosity of donors across the region, more than $12.5 million has been raised to support the creation of a new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. The fundraising milestone will allow Marshfield Children’s Hospital to move forward with plans for a new, family-centered...