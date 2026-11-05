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Theatre: “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”
By The Vermilion,4 days ago
Burke-Hawthorne Hall is where I spend most of the day as a mass communications major. As I walked to my classroom, I couldn’t help but notice the new poster taped onto the wooden door. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s School of Dance and Theatre was back again, presenting “Picasso at The Lapin Agile.” This screenplay was written by Steve Martin, known for his work in comedy films and many accolades, including five Grammy’s.