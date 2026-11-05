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My gaming GPU sat idle most of the day, so I turned it into a local AI server the whole house can use
By Abhinav Raj,8 days ago
It'll likely come as no surprise to anyone well-versed in PC hardware that a GPU spends most of its life doing almost nothing. It only springs into action when you launch a game, render a scene in Blender, or fire up a simulator. When your job revolves around juggling documents and Excel spreadsheets like mine, that means most of the time the GPU just sits in its PCIe slot, waiting for the weekend.