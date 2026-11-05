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architecture that invites nature as a designer, from dissolving walls to insect-built pavilions
By kat barandy,7 days ago
These built spaces invite natural forces into the design process, allowing materials to dissolve and buildings to change. On South Korea’s Jeju Island, architecture studio stpmj built a small arch from rose-colored salt bricks, knowing that the island’s summer rainfall would eventually dissolve it. Over several months, the solid masonry gradually disappeared, leaving a delicate framework of mortar in its place. The weather had effectively been given permission to redesign the building.