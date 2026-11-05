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Fact Check: Trump Did NOT Post 'Enemy Of The Greatest President' Message Reacting To Democratic Wins
6 days ago
Does a viral image show a real Truth Social post in which President Donald Trump responded to Democratic wins in the 2026 midterms? No, that's not true: The supposed screenshot of his post on Truth Social was fabricated. Neither Trump's account on that platform nor an archive of his posts contained an entry saying "you are an enemy of the greatest president to ever live."