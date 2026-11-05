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Close parts of SW Lander, 18th SW to vehicles? SDOT’s next feedback events – and a Lander update
6 days ago
3:28 PM: As previously reported, SDOT is proposing converting parts of two West Seattle streets – a half-block of SW Lander in Admiral and a block of 18th SW in South Delridge – to “People Streets,” closed to vehicles. The department has just launched another round of feedback events on both – here are the lists (sorry a couple are past, but they just sent the lists this afternoon):