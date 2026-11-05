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Women’s Hockey Returns to Gutterson Fieldhouse, Hosting #4 Northeastern for a Two-Game Series
6 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont (3-5-0, 0-2-0 HEA) women's hockey returns to Gutterson Fieldhouse for the first time in over a month, hosting No. 4 Northeastern (7-1-1, 4-0-0 HEA) on Friday (Nov. 6) and Saturday (Nov. 7). Friday's game is UVM's annual Pack the Gut Challenge presented by Windjammer while Saturday's contest is the team's Salute to Service game presented by Milton Rents. Friday's Pack the Gut Challenge has puck drop slated for 6 p.m. and Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. All the action will be broadcast live on ESPN+.