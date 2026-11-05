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Jose Javier – May 15, 1975 – Oct. 28, 2026
By Obituary,7 days ago
In Loving Memory of Jose “JJ” Javier III FORT WORTH – Jose “JJ” Javier III, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to all, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 28, 2026 at the age of 51. Funeral: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 in Independence Chapel at Greenwood Mausoleum, 3210 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth 76107. Interment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 in Independence Chapel at Greenwood Mausoleum. JJ will be remembered for his love of life, his passion for music, his generous heart, and the friendships he built throughout his journey. He dedicated over 21 years of service to Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD), beginning his career as a substitute teacher before continuing his service in the Human Resources Department. He loved music so much he even worked at Dickies Arena. His commitment and years of dedication touched the lives of many. Music was one of JJ’s greatest passions. Whether playing the saxophone or guitar, music was a part of who he was. His love for music led him to Del Castillo, where he had the opportunity to meet extraordinary people who became more than friends – they became lifelong family. Those friendships and shared memories remained a meaningful part of his life. Above all, JJ will be remembered for the connections he made, the lives he touched, and the love he shared with those fortunate enough to know him. Though his time here was far too short, his memory will live on through the stories, laughter, music, and cherished moments he leaves behind. JJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Petra Gomez, Jose Javier Sr. and Cipriana Cruz; his aunts, Celia Rivas, Anita Pantaleon, Gloria Gomez, Ramona Saucedo and Sylvia Javier; and his uncle, Jackie Javier. Those Left to Cherish His Memory. He leaves behind his loving parents, Jose and Maria Javier; his sisters, Anna and Nina Javier; and his beloved nephew, Patrick Javier; along with extended family members and countless friends who will forever hold him close in their hearts. Though our hearts grieve his passing, we find comfort in knowing that JJ is now at peace in the loving arms of our Lord. His music may have fallen silent here on earth, but the melody of his life will forever play in the hearts of those who loved him. Until we meet again, JJ. You are loved, you are missed, and you will never be forgotten. GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME Greenwood Funeral Homes – Cremation3344 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth 76107 817-336-0584.